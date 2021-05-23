Over 56,000 coronavirus doses due in Estonia next week

A total of 56,490 doses of vaccine are expected in Estonia over the next week, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' reported Friday evening.

While 12,000 AstraZeneca doses arrived in the past week in Estonia, future supplies will not be forthcoming, since Estonia's vaccine procurement program is coordinated at EU level and the union is not renewing its AstraZeneca contract.

Accorgint to data received from the Health Board (Terviseamet), the bulk of the next week's supplies are made up of Pfizer/BioNTech doses, which will number 43,290, while 8,400 Moderna doses are set to arrive. 4,800 Johson&Johnson doses, manufactured by the company's Janssen subsidiary, are also due.

The delivery schedule, originally set at 62,500 doses, is subject to change, AK reports.

