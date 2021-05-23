Health Board: 103 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

103 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Sunday. There were no deaths recorded.

In total, 3,488 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 3 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 260.05 per 100,000 people and the positive share is 5.4 percent.

Forty-three cases were recorded in Harju County and 33 of those were in Tallinn.

Twenty-five case were reported in Ida-Viru County, 13 in Tartu County, six in Pärnu County, four in Valga County, three in Põlva County, two each in Rapla and Vöru counties and one each in Lääne-Viru, Jõgeva and Viljandi counties. There were two cases with no information in the population register.

183 patients are being treated in hospital and the average age of a patient is 67 years old. 130 patients are over 60 years of age.

No deaths were registered during the last day.

4,896 vaccinations were administered during the last day. So far, 434,398 people have received the first dose and 225,352 people have been vaccinated twice.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!