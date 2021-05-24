Gallery: Tulip garden at Kirna Manor

The Kirna Manor park in Järva County is becoming something of a mini-Keukenhof, with more than 50 different tulip varieties to be enjoyed. At a time when travelling is restricted, the tulip garden has piqued the interest of thousands of visitors.

Some 2,700 people visited the manor garden on Saturday with a large number of people also taking time to enjoy the flowers over a rainy weekend on Sunday.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

