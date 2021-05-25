Aleksander Tsapov to be culture newspaper Müürileht's new editor-in-chief

Aleksander Tsapov Source: Aleksander Kelpman
Aleksander Tsapov has been elected the new editor-in-chief of cultural newspaper Müürileht.

Tsapov is a journalist and culture critic who has worked as the culture editor at Müürileht for the last three years. He has studied at the Estonian Academy of Arts' Institute of Art Science and Visual Culture and at Brazil's Audiovisual Institute.

Before arriving back in Estonia, he worked as the post-production producer of films and TV shows in Rio de Janeiro.

"The aim of Müürileht is to be an open platform where fresh ideas, critical insights, ethical journalism and a justified belief in the possibility of a better world can come together. As a carrier of the modern culture, Müürileht is a nesting place for young authors, be they starting essayists, freethinkers, illustrators or photographers," Tsapov said. "The last three years as the culture editor has given me an in-depth insight into the local media and cultural life I take on the challenge of becoming the editor-in-chief with great excitement."

Helen Tammemäe, who was editor-in-chief for the last 11 years, didn't apply to renew her term of office. "Müürileht represents everything that is fresh in Estonia's cultural room and Aleksander has brought quite a lot of new blood both in words and pictures during the last couple of years, thus, I believe that him stepping in the role of the editor-in-chief will make the newspaper more accessible for the younger generation," Tammemäe said of her decision.

"What also speaks for Aleksander is the fact that he orients well in different fields which is one of the premises for leading a modern media platform," Tammemöe added.

Tsapov will start work on August 6.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

