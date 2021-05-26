Statistics: Construction volume contracts 7 percent on year to Q1 2021

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Construction work in progress (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
Economy

Total production value of the construction sector fell by 7 percent on year to the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), state agency Statistics Estonia reports, while the domestic sector in isolation contracted by 6 percent, over the same period. The decline was driven by a contraction in buildings construction; civil engineering projects actually grew in volume over the year to Q1 2021, the agency says.

Statistics Estonia leading analyst Merike Sinisaar said: "The domestic construction market was affected the most by the decreased volume of building construction, primarily due to a fall in the volume of building repair and reconstruction works."

"At the same time, the increased volume of civil engineering was due to repair and reconstruction works," Sinisaar added.

The production value of Estonian construction enterprises totaled €593 in Q1 2021, the bulk of that (€441 million) comprising the construction of buildings, and the remaining €152 million comprising civil engineering – such as bridges, roads and pipelines. The latter segment rose in volume on year to Q1 2021, Statistics Estonia says, by 4 percent.

Construction of buildings fell by 10 percent in volume over the same period.

Estonian construction business outside Estonia itself fell 15 percent on year to Q1 2021, and also declined slightly as a share of the overall construction work – from 7 percent to 6 percent.

Construction volume index and its trend. Source: Statistics Estonia

Just over 1,700 dwelling places were completed over the year to Q1 2021, the bulk of them in Tallinn, Tartu and the two cities' commuter belts, the agency says – no significant change on 2020.

Demand for new builds has grown, Statistics Estonia added, with 3 percent more building permits (totaling 2,089), primarily for apartments, being issued in Q1 2021 than in Q1 2020.

Just over 300 non-residential buildings were built over the year to Q1 2021 in Estonia, with a useful floor area of 174,000 square meters (both of these figures representing a fall on year) primarily for new storage, transport and industrial premises.

More detailed information is here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

12:38

Gallery: Admiral Bellingshausen sets off on Arctic trip

12:11

Falling coronavirus rates brings people back to stores

11:40

Tallinn confirmed as host city for two European athletics championships

11:02

Interview | Ambassador of Georgia on Independence Day

10:41

Health Board: Estonia's R rate falls to 0.86

10:33

Health Board: 185 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:18

UK daily: President urges Britain to curb Belarus money laundering activity

10:17

Authority initiates proceedings for sudden study platform price hike

09:59

NATO CCDCOE CyCon 2021 international conference takes place Wednesday Updated

09:51

Statistics: Construction volume contracts 7 percent on year to Q1 2021

09:26

Ministry submits draft law exempting state pension from tax

08:55

Prime minister: EU freedom of movement must be restored as soon as possible

08:22

Cyclists worst at crossing railroads

25.05

Foresight Center: Estonia needs to change its car-centered transport policy

25.05

Prime minister to NATO Secretary General: Alliance remains solid

25.05

70 free parking lots for scooters will be created in Tallinn City Center

25.05

PPA signs contract on construction of second phase of southeastern border

25.05

Minister to WHO: People of all countries should have access to vaccines

25.05

€6 million support in fixing schools' remote learning issues due

25.05

Former EDF commander recommends loan instead of cuts in national defense

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: