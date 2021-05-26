Statistics: Construction volume contracts 7 percent on year to Q1 2021

Total production value of the construction sector fell by 7 percent on year to the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), state agency Statistics Estonia reports, while the domestic sector in isolation contracted by 6 percent, over the same period. The decline was driven by a contraction in buildings construction; civil engineering projects actually grew in volume over the year to Q1 2021, the agency says.

Statistics Estonia leading analyst Merike Sinisaar said: "The domestic construction market was affected the most by the decreased volume of building construction, primarily due to a fall in the volume of building repair and reconstruction works."

"At the same time, the increased volume of civil engineering was due to repair and reconstruction works," Sinisaar added.

The production value of Estonian construction enterprises totaled €593 in Q1 2021, the bulk of that (€441 million) comprising the construction of buildings, and the remaining €152 million comprising civil engineering – such as bridges, roads and pipelines. The latter segment rose in volume on year to Q1 2021, Statistics Estonia says, by 4 percent.

Construction of buildings fell by 10 percent in volume over the same period.

Estonian construction business outside Estonia itself fell 15 percent on year to Q1 2021, and also declined slightly as a share of the overall construction work – from 7 percent to 6 percent.

Construction volume index and its trend. Source: Statistics Estonia

Just over 1,700 dwelling places were completed over the year to Q1 2021, the bulk of them in Tallinn, Tartu and the two cities' commuter belts, the agency says – no significant change on 2020.

Demand for new builds has grown, Statistics Estonia added, with 3 percent more building permits (totaling 2,089), primarily for apartments, being issued in Q1 2021 than in Q1 2020.

Just over 300 non-residential buildings were built over the year to Q1 2021 in Estonia, with a useful floor area of 174,000 square meters (both of these figures representing a fall on year) primarily for new storage, transport and industrial premises.

More detailed information is here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!