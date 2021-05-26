105,000 income tax returns still to be filed

The Tax and Customs Board issued a reminder to residents on Wednesday that income tax returns for 2020 can be filed until May 31, and close to 105,000 returns still need to be filed.

Some 96,000 people who have not yet filed their income tax returns are expected to be refunded overpaid income tax in a total amount of €14.7 million. Some 9,000 people meanwhile have to pay a total of €2.4 million in income tax, according to the Tax and Customs Board.

Grete Urbel, service manager for the income and taxation of private individuals at the Tax and Customs Board, said that people who have an investment account definitely should make sure that also information about the payments made into their investment account is shown in their tax return.

Income tax returns can be submitted via the e-MTA online environment of the Tax and Customs Board until May 31. Returns can also be filed at the offices of the Tax and Customs Board, where a 25 percent maximum capacity limit applies.

Altogether about 729,000 income tax returns have been filed by now, 97.5 percent of them electronically. Based on the tax returns filed thus far, €191 million of overpaid income tax has been refunded to taxpayers and €67 million needs to be paid in addition by taxpayers.

Altogether €182,000 of refunded income tax has been directed by taxpayers towards donations.

