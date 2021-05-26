105,000 income tax returns still to be filed

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tax and Customs Board (MTA) logo. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Tax and Customs Board issued a reminder to residents on Wednesday that income tax returns for 2020 can be filed until May 31, and close to 105,000 returns still need to be filed.

Some 96,000 people who have not yet filed their income tax returns are expected to be refunded overpaid income tax in a total amount of €14.7 million. Some 9,000 people meanwhile have to pay a total of €2.4 million in income tax, according to the Tax and Customs Board.

Grete Urbel, service manager for the income and taxation of private individuals at the Tax and Customs Board, said that people who have an investment account definitely should make sure that also information about the payments made into their investment account is shown in their tax return.

Income tax returns can be submitted via the e-MTA online environment of the Tax and Customs Board until May 31. Returns can also be filed at the offices of the Tax and Customs Board, where a 25 percent maximum capacity limit applies.

Altogether about 729,000 income tax returns have been filed by now, 97.5 percent of them electronically. Based on the tax returns filed thus far, €191 million of overpaid income tax has been refunded to taxpayers and €67 million needs to be paid in addition by taxpayers.

Altogether €182,000 of refunded income tax has been directed by taxpayers towards donations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:13

Supreme Court: Developing wind energy in significant public interest

19:53

Estonia, Poland air forces recognize cooperation at Ämari ceremony

19:24

105,000 income tax returns still to be filed

18:46

One third of MPs pledge to vote in favor of fur farm ban

18:18

National football team for upcoming matches unveiled

17:53

Global Estonia Report: May 26– June 2

17:43

Plans for new main street connecting Kalamaja and Old Town unveiled

17:21

Survey: Every third person planning to travel in six months' time

16:56

Gallery: Waters at two Ratva 'witches' wells' at record heights

16:41

'Pealtnägija': The exclusive club of Estonian private helicopter pilots

16:21

Riigikogu to return to Toompea sessions next week

15:54

Minister wants oil shale plant work halted until legal issues resolved

15:41

Weather Service issues warning about heavy rain, possible floods

15:32

MEP: Strong but unified action against Belarus needed

14:56

Gallery: Protest held to support defense force, PPA orchestras

14:33

Health minister: Mask obligation likely to be dropped in mid-June

14:29

Ultra-athlete sets off on unprecedented test of physical endurance

14:04

Cinemas and theaters can stay open past 10 p.m. if necessary

13:35

Gallery: Haapsalu archaeological dig reveals substantial medieval-era wall

13:07

Court rejects regulator complaint over Admiral Markets fine annulment

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: