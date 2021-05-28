Government supports abolition of home loan interest tax exemption

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

The government at its sitting on Thursday approved a bill of amendments to the Income Tax Act, which abolishes the income tax exemption on home loan interests.

Interest can no longer be deducted from taxable income in the declarations submitted from 2023 for 2022, government spokespeople said.

The right to deduct interest on a home loan will be abolished, as it no longer serves its purpose of reducing the impact of high interest rates on easier access to home loans and tax exemptions primarily benefit higher-income households. The amendment has also been recommended to Estonia by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The draft does not change the general deduction limit from taxable income and it remains at €1,200. The taxpayer has the option to deduct, for example, training costs and donations made in the extent of the previous deduction of interest on a home loan, if these deductions have not been used until now due to the limit. As the interest deduction for a home loan is limited to €300, the maximum impact of the change on the taxpayer is €60 per year.

The impact of the amendment on the state budget is €6 million in 2023 and 2024 and €6.2 million in 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:36

'Smartovkas' most energy-efficient reconstructed buildings in Estonia

17:14

Vaccination times to be added daily rather than weekly

16:53

Government creates anti-Semitism workgroup

16:46

Tallinn public transport corruption case to go to court next month

16:24

80 percent of health care employees now vaccinated

16:08

Baltics planning to revive 'travel bubble'

15:52

Belarusian cyclists not taking part in Tour of Estonia race

15:21

EDF commander: Cuts won't involve coastal defense development

14:49

Bank of Estonia: Salaries growing due to redundancies in low-wage sectors

14:26

Victory Day parade decision will be made next week

13:58

Gallery: Spring Storm ongoing despite reservist participation restrictions

13:23

Court acquits ex-minister Marti Kuusik of domestic violence charges Updated

13:19

President issues apology to former minister cleared of domestic violence

12:53

Tiit Haagma, bass player with legendary Estonian band Ruja, dies

12:21

Ambassador: Belarus 'a threat to international peace and security'

11:52

Government supports abolition of home loan interest tax exemption

11:32

Reform Party deputy chairman on state's overspending

11:00

Heath Board: 140 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

10:26

Tartu landmarks lit up to support Belarusian journalist

09:53

Estonia among first to join EU's digital covid-19 vaccination passport

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: