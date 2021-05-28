Government creates anti-Semitism workgroup

International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2021. Source: Ministry of Education and Research
An anti-Semitism workgroup will be created to support the security of the Jewish community in Estonia after the government agreed to create new measures concept last month.

Ministries and agencies must create a common information field to combat anti-Semitism and involve the Jewish community in this aim.

The Ministry of the Interior and the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will work to ensure the security of Jews and their organizations, including regular meetings to exchange information between the PPA and the Jewish community.

The Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Education will work with anti-Semitism in the field of education and culture. 

This includes making sure educational materials about the Holocaust are provided, museum educational programs are developed and cooperation is established with international centers and organizations in the field.

The Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of the Interior, and the Ministry of Education and Research are taking steps to strengthen the Jewish community, including support for Jewish culture, education, and religious traditions.

A 2018 study by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights carried out in 12 Member States showed that 89 percent of the population who identified as being Jewish had experienced an increase in anti-Semitism.

A Eurobarometer survey for 484 people carried out the same year showed that only 6 percent of Estonians considered anti-Semitism to be a problem - the lowest in the EU.

Editor: Helen Wright

