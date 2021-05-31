Margit Mutso to be awarded Kreis Family Architecture Prize

Margit Mutso. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Architect Margit Mutso will be awarded the Kreis Family Architecture Prize on Monday (May 31), which recognizes her various articles, TV programs and films on architecture.

Mart Kalm, chairman of the foundation's supervisory board, who nominated the award, found it admirable how Margit Mutso with her bold performances never gets tired and manages to keep the focus on the so-called good architecture and its creators.

Marika Lõoke (2019), Jiri Tintera (2018), Ingrid Ruudi (2017), architects Andres Põime (2016), Katrin Koov (2015), Toomas Rein (2014), Ülevi Eljand (2013) have previously won the Kreis Foundation Award.

The Kreis Family Foundation, founded by Heljo Kreis, the mother of the architects Hanno and Erki Kreis, awards an architecture prize with the aim of valuing alternative practices that have been left out of mainstream Estonian architecture. It is the first foundation supporting architecture created by a family living in Estonia.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

