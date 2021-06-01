City space festival to start in Tartu

The four-year urban space festival "Through the City", which takes place on Tuesday and covers the entire university city, starts in Tartu on Tuesday. This year, the focus of the festival is on the Karlova district, which will be discovered via art projects, community activities, as well as a specially designed travel stage.

The director of the traveling play had the idea a long time ago. Last year, the idea started to come to life and tomorrow the result will reach the audience.

"We have divided the city into four. We will start from Karlova. In autumns, we have collected stories about the people of the city, historical, nostalgic, all kinds," the head of the project, Tiiu Tamm, said.

The play takes the audience to travel along three trajectories through Karlova. The stories of the residents of the district are told and the urban space is discovered from new angles. For example, the audience ends up making music in front of a shop.

"People who allowed us into their backyards or houses or windows - more and more of them appeared. If something is already happening somewhere in the side yard or on the street, people start talking," director Jaanika Tammearu, said.

In cooperation with the Viljandi Academy of Culture, other art projects will reach the audience at the week-long festival.

"The purpose of this is to give a different meaning to the urban space. If we see 400 children drawing on a street of Karlova, we will look at that street differently for a very long time. It all gives the city space a completely different look," Tamm said.

"We have put everyday miracles here, documentary fragments. We have tried to stay physical and visual and take into play all the magical space that already exists here on the streets of Karlova," Tammearu said.

Next year, the residential district of Supilinn will be in the spotlight, after which it will be the turn of Ülejõgi and Annelinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!