Ten Second World War artillery shells found on Viimsi peninsula

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The explosives found at Rohuneeme in Viimsi. Source: Põhja-Eesti pommigrupp
News

Ten large-caliber Second World War explosives were found in Rohuneeme forest on Viimsi peninsula this week. They have been removed and will be disposed of elsewhere.

The removal work was carried out by the North-Estonian bomb disposal unit and took two days, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Thursday.

The area is a popular place for walking and is home to Estonia's fifth largest boulder, but there was also an unexpected unpleasant surprise hiding in the ground.

"280-millimeter artillery missiles from the Second World War have been found in the Rohuneeme forest... This projectile itself weighs 300 kilograms and, if the explosive is inside, then there are about 20 kilograms of explosives," Raido Taalmann, leader of the bomb disposal unit, said.

The explosives were removed from the ground and taken to special disposal sites. Taalmann said the explosives were large, probably date back to 1944 and would likely kill someone if they were blown up by non-specialists.

One of the explosives next to a bottle of water. Source: Põhja-Eesti pommigrupp

"They were scattered along the area in the ground. According to our information, before the German army left, they did not manage to take these large projectiles with them, but destroyed them on the spot. And this rapid destruction usually means that they fly along the forest floor and stay there," he explained.

The explosives were found after a study into challenges faced by the Rescue Board and historical knowledge about the area.

Anyone who finds an explosive device or similar object is asked to call 112. More than 2,000 explosive devices have been found and destroyed in Estonia this year. Approximately 4,000 are found each year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:53

Tallinn's investments to double in hopes of mega-hospital

09:25

Ten Second World War artillery shells found on Viimsi peninsula

08:57

AK: Government gives go-ahead for June Victory Day parade

08:26

Vaccination chief: Vaccine tourism is likely ending

03.06

Kontaveit through to French Open round three

03.06

Environment agency: Forest growth outstrips felling in 2019

03.06

Government green-lights KredEx-Enterprise Estonia merger

03.06

Tallinn calling on companies to offer tap water to clients

03.06

Kallas: Not enough support yet for Kaljulaid to continue as president

03.06

Finland opens borders to plane arrivals from Estonia

03.06

Raul Rebane: Iti's essay and presidential elections

03.06

Spectators can attend sporting events from Friday

03.06

Over 26,000 vaccine doses administered at Tartu vaccination center

03.06

Mihkel Mutt: The jack-o'-lantern of direct elections

03.06

Estonia looking to donate 800,000 coronavirus vaccines Updated

03.06

Prime minister: EDF, NATO troops met all and every challenge of past year

03.06

AK: First mask-free day in Tartu sees public divided on keeping up practice

03.06

Former adviser seeking disciplinary action against prosecutor general

03.06

Marti Aavik appointed new Postimees editor-in-chief

03.06

AK: Valga County seeing higher coronavirus rates than average

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: