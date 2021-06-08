Old Baskin Theater finally granted requested subsidy

The Ministry of Culture decided to partly grant the request of the Old Baskin Theater (Vana Baskini teater) and allocate €49,700 in operating support.

The court canceled directives from last year and obliged the Ministry of Culture to check over the theater's operating subsidy application submitted in 2020.

The ministry did so with the theater's application and decided to partly grant the request and allocate €49,700 from the originally-requested €58,000.

The committee formed by the ministry rated the folk cultural value of the theater low in 2020 and regional value medium.

The administrative court wanted the ministry to specify the details of the estimation and shortcomings of the theater.

In its decision, the administrative court stated that the theater's application must be placed in the national ranking in the same round as other theaters and, accordingly, the theatre's application must be granted in part. The committee then considered that a grant of €49,700 should be awarded to the applicant, which would allow an estimated two new plays, approximately 27 performances and 4,100 visits to be ordered.

The Old Baskin Theater was founded in 2005 by the famous actor and director Eino Baskin (1929-2015).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!