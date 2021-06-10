Health Board: 54 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, one death

A vaccination sign at East Tallinn Central Hospital. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Fifty-four new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Estonia during the past day, the Health Board said on Thursday.

In total, 3,491 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 1.5 percent. The 14-day average was 90.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.  

There were 24 cases in Harju County and 18 of those were recorded in Tallinn. Nine cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, five in Pärnu County, four in Rapla County, three in Võru County, two in Viljandi County and one each in Hiiu, Lääne, Põlva and Tartu counties. Three cases had no information in the population register.

Two new cases were opened in hospitals in the last day and 62 people are receiving treatment. The average age of a patient is 68.

One person died during the last day, taking the total number to 1,266.

Yesterday, 13,482 vaccinations were administered taking the total number of people vaccinated to 512,247. So far, 317,197 people have been vaccinated with a second dose. 43 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated in Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

Editor: Helen Wright

