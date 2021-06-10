Tallinn removes pipe barriers from city streets

Tallinn will remove pipe barriers around the city and add new safer pedestrian barriers in future.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Andrei Novikov said some barriers have been removed already, such as at Hodujaama tramstop, and this work will continue over the coming weeks.

"We found that the railings currently in use are dangerous for road users. The current railings are created from various elements, which means that if cars hit them, they can fly open and cause injuries to road users," he said.

The need for barriers will be reviewed and those that are needed will be replaced with new safer railings. The current aim is to only keep barriers in places where there is limited visibility or where it is necessary to avoid pedestrians entering the road.

