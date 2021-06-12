Ministry to reply to EU Commission's infringement logging notice

The Ministry of the Environment is preparing a response to the European Commission's infringement proceedings to the allegation that logging is undermining the conservation objectives of Natura 2000 sites and that Estonian law is not sufficient to protect such forests.

The ministry explained that Natura 2000 sites are protected nationally in accordance with the Nature Conservation Act and that the conservation rules take into account the conservation objectives of the Natura site. At the same time, the ministry has initiated a legislative amendment that would add a separate assessment of Natura impacts to the environmental impact assessment.

"In our explanations, we reasoned that Natura 2000 sites are nationally protected under the Nature Conservation Act and that the conservation regulations are drafted taking into account the conservation objectives of the Natura 2000 site, and that forest habitats requiring strict protection are zoned as a special management zone," Marku Lamp, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of the Environment, said.

"This means that, in essence, impacts are assessed both in the drafting of the protection rules and in the processing of the forest notification, where, in the case of protected areas, the Environmental Board every time considers the impact of forest management activities," Lamp said.

Over the past five years, Estonia has been working to more precisely define its protection regimes - 75,200 hectares of natural values requiring more stringent protection have been rezoned as special management zones. In addition, no clear-cut logging is carried out in Natura habitats in protected areas on state land - neither in special management zones nor in limited management zones. The total area of protected areas has increased by 55,279 hectares, while some 4,000 hectares have been excluded from protection.

In the infringement proceeding concerning Estonia, the European Commission makes it clear that Estonia should improve the impact assessment when allowing forest management at Natura sites.

Lamp explained that Natura impact assessment under the Habitats Directive is integrated into the Environmental Impact Assessment and Management System Act in Estonia. This was confirmed also by a legal analysis carried out last year. The analysis showed that it would be sensible to develop a separate procedure for Natura impact assessment in cases where there is no need to initiate a (strategic) EIA for other reasons.

"An amendment to the relevant legislation is being prepared: a separate procedure for Natura impact assessment will be introduced in the Nature Conservation Act," Lamp said.

The European Commission sent a notification to Estonia this week indicating the start of an infringement procedure. The complaint was lodged with the European Commission by the Estonian Chamber of Environmental Associations. The content of the complaint was that the Estonian state allows logging at Natura 2000 sites without assessing in advance whether these logging activities could affect the conservation objectives and integrity of Natura 2000 sites.

The ministry said Estonia will analyze the information contained in the notice of infringement proceedings and then formulate its stance. It will prepare a response, which needs to be done within two months. The preparation of amendments to the Nature Conservation Act and the Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental Management System Act will also continue.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!