77 side effects reported after vaccination last week

Last week, 67,465 vaccine doses were administered in Estonia and 77 potential side effects were reported to the Agency of Medicines. This is 0.11 percent of the total.

The agency stresses it is not known for certain if these side effects were related to the vaccine or not.

Pfizer/BioNTech Comirnaty - 41 reports

An elderly lady developed muscle and joint pain and had temperature fluctuations 15 days after the vaccination. She is receiving treatment to find the cause of the problem.

An elderly man developed deep vein thrombosis in the leg and a bilateral pulmonary embolism two days after the first dose of the vaccine. He did not require hospital treatment but is under supervision from a specialist.

A 63-year-old man developed coordination problems approximately a month after receiving the first dose of the vaccine. He was diagnosed with carotid artery syndrome. As the patient also has co-morbid conditions that may have contributed to circulatory disorders, the Agency thinks an association with the vaccine is unlikely.

The remaining reports were of mild symptoms already known to be associated with the vaccine. Reports about taste disturbance, joint weakness, back pain, cough, tinnitus, skin hypersensitivity were described.

AstraZeneca Vaxzevria - 15 reports

One person developed anaphylactic shock immediately after the second dose of vaccine and received hospital treatment.

One person developed thrombosis in one vein of the eye at an unspecified time after the first dose of vaccine, which results in the patient receiving treatment from an ophthalmologist.

The remaining reports were of mild symptoms already known to be associated with the vaccine. In addition, exacerbation of cough and asthma, numbness and pain in the legs, tingling in the hands and sleep disturbances and upper abdominal pain were described.

Janssen - 12 reports

One patient needed treatment for dehydration after repeated vomiting the day after receiving the vaccine. They recovered the next day.

The remaining reports were of mild symptoms already known to be associated with the vaccine. In addition, nasal congestion, itchy eyes and abdominal pain were described.

Vaccination in Estonia so far

As of Tuesday, 829,816 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Estonia since December 27.

During this period, 4,042 adverse reaction reports, or 0.49 percent of vaccine doses, have been sent to the State Agency of Medicines. Most of these have been self-reported.

Of these, 2,468 were related to AstraZeneca Vaxzevria, 1,333 notifications to Pfizer/BioNTech Comirnaty, 159 notifications to Moderna and 82 notifications for Janssen.

As the graph below shows, the majority of people vaccinated have received the Pfizer/BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine.

The Agency of Medicines releases a report every week about the potential side effects of vaccination that have been reported. It can be read here in Estonian.

