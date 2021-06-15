Health Board: 61 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

A coronavirus testing sign at Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sixty-one new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last day, the Health Board said on Tuesday.

In total, 4,740 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 1.8 percent. The 14-day average is 69.5 per 100,000 people.

Twenty-seven cases were recorded in people in Harju County and 23 of those were in Tallinn. There were 15 cases in Ida-Viru County, four in Rapla County, three each in Jõgeva and Viljandi counties, two each in Tartu and Pärnu counties and one each in Lääne, Saare and Võru counties. Two positive cases were diagnosed which had no data in the population register. No other cases were reported.

60 patients are receiving treatment in hospital. The average age of a patient has fallen from 68/69 to 65.

7,763 vaccinations were carried out yesterday. In total, 527,072 have been vaccinated and 349,921 people have completed the vaccination cycle. In total, 48.6 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

