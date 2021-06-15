Viljandi Folk Music Festival to bring more than 40 artists on stages

The Viljandi Folk Music Festival, which takes place at the end of July, will bring nearly thirty domestic artists and eight foreign performers to the audience. The relaxed requirements for organizing major events will also allow new festival and day passes to be put up for sale on Tuesday, although visitors now have to consider the need to prove infection safety.

Tarmo Noormaa, program manager of the Viljandi Folk Music Festival, described this year's festival as dancy, vibrant and multifaceted.

On July 22-25, Puuluup, Trad.Attack !, Curly Stings, Zetod, Duo Ruut, Tintura, Svjata Vatra and Untsakad will perform in front of the audience. Especially for the Viljandi traditional music festival, the program is put together by Nöep, and the theme of this year's festival is collusion.

For the first time, Metsatöll and Riffarrica will perform on the same stage. The new album is presented by the Estonian band Black Bread Gone Mad, and Regiram, which combines folk songs, instrumental music and the national male choir, will also perform.

According to current requirements, an event organizer who wishes to host an event for more than 1,000 people must ensure that all participants are safe from infection. To do this, the visitor must prove that he has been vaccinated or has a negative coronavirus test.

How the testing of festival visitors will be organized, if it is still needed at the end of July, and who will pay for it, the organizers will announce on July 5.

As the current requirements may not be suitable for some visitors, the Viljandi Folk Music Festival is also ready to postpone previously purchased passports to the next year or buy them back. Relevant applications will be collected by the festival committee from July 5-18, while the exact instructions will be announced on July 5.

The XXVIII Viljandi Folk Music Festival will take place on July 22–25 and its theme is "collusion", organizers say. A more detailed list of performers is available on the festival website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!