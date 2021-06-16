Tallinn mayor concerned over drop in vaccination numbers

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) expressed concern on Wednesday that the number of vaccinations for COVID-19 performed in the capital city has decreased significantly in recent weeks.

He said summer is a good time to get vaccinated, because it is good to prepare for the arrival of autumn.

"It seems that last year we forgot about it in the summer and the second wave of the virus did come in the autumn. Now is the time to think about how to prevent the virus from spreading in the autumn, and there is nothing more effective than vaccination," Kõlvart said at the city government's press conference.

He said that vaccination centers have been set up with the support of the city and the city will definitely continue to support them financially also in the future.

"At the same time, it has to be admitted that with the onset of summer, interest in vaccination waned, and the number of people coming to get the vaccine has decreased significantly," Kõlvart said.

It is for this reason that Tallinn launched a social campaign calling on people to get vaccinated.

"And we also point out that the first injection does not provide sufficient protection," the mayor said.

He said 45 percent of residents of Tallinn have currently received the first injection, but this is certainly not enough to create mass immunity.

When asked by Postimees whether the spread of the Delta strain of the virus in Harju County is a cause for concern for the city's authorities and whether new restrictions should be imposed, Kõlvart noted that new virus strains definitely need further analysis.

"People are certainly not ready for restrictions now, and in order to discuss this issue, there must be clear arguments and analysis of what the new situation should mean," he said.

