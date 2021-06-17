June 20 suggested as covid victims memorial day

Social institutions and associations are calling for victims of coronavirus to be commemorated on June 20. They suggest people visit churches, light candles and plant trees in memory.

"The beginning of summer is brighter and more promising, but we must not forget the price we have had to pay. COVID-19 disease has taken almost 9,000 people to hospital in Estonia and claimed more than 1,000 lives. They have been our loved ones and friends, residents of our cities and municipalities, members of the community," a statement said.

The statement has been signed by the Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform), the Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center), the Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform), the Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center), the Council of Churches, the Association of Towns and Municipalities, the Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa), the Association of Hospitals, the Association of Physicians, the Association of Nurses and the Social Work Association.

The signatories also thanked doctors, nurses, carers, researchers, rescuers and police officers, teachers, parents, entrepreneurs and those involved in the public and private sectors.

Editor: Helen Wright

