Tallinn launches vaccination campaign

$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The vaccination center at Mustamäe's Kaja Culture Center. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The City of Tallinn has launched a campaign this week calling for everyone to get vaccinated and encouraging those who have not done so to register.

The campaign's message is "Register for vaccination!" and the campaign will run in July and August as outdoor adverts, on public transport screens, social media and online newspapers.

According to Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), it is necessary to remember that after the summer, autumn will come and with it a possible new wave of the virus. So far only 45 percent of Tallinners are vaccinated.

He said that the reintroduction of restrictions in autumn depends on everyone: "It depends on each and every one of us. While we might get the feeling that the virus is not so perilous in the summer, this impression is deceptive. In some countries, the epidemic situation is still quite critical. The resources for vaccination are at our disposal, we encourage everyone to use it."

Tallinn vaccination centers welcome everyone, regardless of their place of residence. You can register for vaccination in the digital registry at digilugu.ee and by calling 1247.

"Whereas until now there have been more applicants than there were vaccines, now there is sufficient amount of vaccines, but the beautiful summer weather has reduced the interest in getting a vaccination. With this campaign, we wish to raise awareness of the need for vaccination and hope that people will take the opportunity to get vaccinated during the summer," said Kõlvart.

Tallinn also contributes to supporting vaccination by financing and maintaining vaccination centers.

Tallinn's new vaccination campaign will run in summer 2021. Source: Tallinn City Council.

Editor: Helen Wright

