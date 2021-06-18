Health Board: 56 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Fifty-six new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday.

3,832 tests were analyzed in the last day and the positive share was 1.5 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 56.1 percent per 100,000 inhabitants down from 59.1 yesterday.

There were 21 cases reported in Harju County and 15 of those were in Tallinn. Twelve cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, six in Pärnu County, five in Rapla County, three in Tartu County, two each in Saare and Lääne counties and one each in Võru and Lääne counties. Three cases had no information in the population register.

There are 52 patients being treated in hospital and four new cases were opened overnight.

14,111 vaccinations were administered on Wednesday. The total number of vaccinated people is 536,363 and 379,803 people have completed the vaccination cycle. 49.5 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated so far.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

