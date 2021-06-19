Sweden planning to examine Estonia ferry wreck

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The MS Estonia. Source: ERR
News

The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority (Statens haverikommission -- SHK) is announced on Friday Sweden's plan to investigate the wreck of the passenger ferry Estonia this summer.

The new investigation was prompted by a documentary series of the ferry wreck which revealed large holes in the hull of the vessel.

A legal amendment passed by Sweden enables to conduct dives to the grave site starting from July.

Dives are planned to be carried out this summer to determine if there is sufficient basis for further investigation.

The ferry Estonia with 989 people on board sank in a storm while en route from Tallinn to Stockholm on the night of September 28, 1994, killing 852 people from a total of 17 countries.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:27

Gallery: Center Party introduces local election pledges

12:48

Ratas: With today's tax base, Estonia cannot continue as a welfare state Updated

11:47

Blue-green algae detected in Tallinn's Harku Lake

10:25

Health Board: 30 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

09:44

Aggregate ratings: Reform Party's support is falling

09:36

Kallas criticizes board for failing to condemn insults in Riigikogu

08:11

Temperature to hit 30 degrees on Saturday, weather warning issued

07:34

Sweden planning to examine Estonia ferry wreck

18.06

Riina Solman still undecided on Isamaa Tallinn mayoral bid

18.06

Cabinet leans towards keeping under-scrutiny rural body as separate entity

18.06

Estonian actress joins cast of Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla"

18.06

City council approves detailed plan for Tallinn Hospital

18.06

Supreme Court: State cannot demand telephone communication data

18.06

Director general of Education, Youth Board to resign in August

18.06

Wastewater analysis shows low level of coronavirus

18.06

Vanilla Ninja to release single 'Gotta Get It Right' after 13 year break

18.06

Party ratings: Reform most popular, but support falling

18.06

US Special Forces operating in Estonia at higher level than ever before

18.06

AK: Estonia joins Finland in maritime rescue network

18.06

Tallinn sets up collection bins for used masks

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: