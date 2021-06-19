Sweden planning to examine Estonia ferry wreck

The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority (Statens haverikommission -- SHK) is announced on Friday Sweden's plan to investigate the wreck of the passenger ferry Estonia this summer.

The new investigation was prompted by a documentary series of the ferry wreck which revealed large holes in the hull of the vessel.

A legal amendment passed by Sweden enables to conduct dives to the grave site starting from July.

Dives are planned to be carried out this summer to determine if there is sufficient basis for further investigation.

The ferry Estonia with 989 people on board sank in a storm while en route from Tallinn to Stockholm on the night of September 28, 1994, killing 852 people from a total of 17 countries.

