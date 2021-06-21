AK: Church bells tolled in memory of those passed away due to coronavirus

Church bells were tolled across Estonia at noon Sunday, to commemorate all those who have died from coronavirus-related causes since the pandemic began, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Sunday evening.

A total of 1,269 people who had COVID-19 have passed away in Estonia, with the most recent case coming just last week.

The AK excerpt below showcases some of the bell-ringing.

--

