Health Board: 12 new COVID-19 cases found in past 24 hours, no deaths

Twelve new coronavirus cases have been detected in Estonia in the past twenty-four hours, the Health Board (Tervisamet) says. This is the lowest daily figure since October last year.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 49.8, while 1.3 percent of tests conducted during that time returned positive.

Five of the 12 new cases came in Harju County, all of them in Tallinn.

Only two more of Estonia's 15 counties posted cases: Four in Ida-Viru County and one in Lääne-Viru County.

The remaining two cases were found in individuals who had no place of residence associated with them in the population register, the source the Health Board uses in compiling its daily totals.

Five new COVID-19 case files were opened in hospitals in Estonia over the same period, bringing the total number of people hospitalized nationwide due to COVID-19 to 55. Five of these people are in intensive care, three of them on ventilators, the board says.

The average age of hospitalized patients is 65, with nearly two-thirds of those in hospital being over 60 years of age.

A total of 4,096 coronavirus doses were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of people vaccinated at least once to 544,309, while 398,697 of these have completed the course, i.e. received two doses.

50.1 percent of adults in Estonia, and 41 percent of the population as a whole, have been inoculated against COVID-19 so far.

2,167 coronavirus test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, with 12, or 0.6 percent, returning positive.

No deaths relating to the virus were reported. A total of 1,268 people who had contracted COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began.

