Health Board: 37 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, one death

Thirty-seven cases of coronavirus were reported during the last day, the Health Board said on Tuesday.

In total, 3,584 coronavirus tests were analyzed and the positive share was 1 percent. The 14-day infection rate is now 46.1 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 49.8 on Monday.

Twenty-four cases were recorded in Harju County and 20 of those were in Tallinn. Four cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, three in Tartu County, two in Pärnu County and one new case each in Põlva, Rapla and Saare counties. One case had no information in the population register.

Forty-seven people are being treated in hospital and five new cases were opened during the last 24 hours.

There was one death and, in total, 1,269 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

8,624 doses of vaccine were administered during the day and a total of 547,138 people have been vaccinated once. 405,088 people have completed the vaccination course. The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 50.3 percent.

