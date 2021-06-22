Health Board: 37 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, one death

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Social distancing sign in Tartu. Source: Ahto Sooaru
News

Thirty-seven cases of coronavirus were reported during the last day, the Health Board said on Tuesday.

In total, 3,584 coronavirus tests were analyzed and the positive share was 1 percent. The 14-day infection rate is now 46.1 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 49.8 on Monday.

Twenty-four cases were recorded in Harju County and 20 of those were in Tallinn. Four cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, three in Tartu County, two in Pärnu County and one new case each in Põlva, Rapla and Saare counties. One case had no information in the population register.

Forty-seven people are being treated in hospital and five new cases were opened during the last 24 hours.  

There was one death and, in total, 1,269 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

8,624 doses of vaccine were administered during the day and a total of 547,138 people have been vaccinated once. 405,088 people have completed the vaccination course. The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 50.3 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:05

Tõnis Saarts: The fading of Isamaa?

13:24

NATO planes scrambled eight times last week in response to Russia flights

13:23

Estonian, allied aircraft to fly over Victory Day parade Wednesday

13:09

Spa center files legal action over COVID-19 restrictions

13:05

Fifty-percent indoor occupancy COVID-19 restriction gone from Wednesday

12:49

ERR News' working hours over Midsummer holiday

12:44

Lutsar: To coexist with coronavirus, vaccination must increase

12:18

Estonia's bid for Arctic Council observer status unsuccessful

11:54

Weather service issues level two heat, storm, fire warning

11:47

Estonia in top ten in innovation across European Union

11:16

Fuel companies say gas prices may reach all-time high in Estonia

10:55

Health Board: 37 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, one death

10:54

Heatwave creating extra work for police in Tallinn

10:24

Court: EKRE must apologize to Indrek Tarand

10:10

AK: Lifted restrictions not yet led to more arrivals from Russia, Finland

09:51

Statistics: Dwelling Price Index rose by 6.6 percent

09:23

Party ratings: Support for Reform falls to lowest since 2019

09:02

Kontaveit Eastbourne round one encounter rained off

08:55

Estonia planning to send assistance to Lithuanian-Belarusian border

08:34

Kaia Kanepi pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: