Lutsar: To coexist with coronavirus, vaccination must increase

Professor Irja Lutsar. Source: ERR
A third wave of the coronavirus may occur in autumn but if enough people are vaccinated society should be able to withstand it more easily, said Professor Irja Lutsar, head of the government's research council on Tuesday.

"We need to be able to live with the virus," Lutsar told ERR. "But we really need to try to get vaccinated as much as possible, especially those at risk of more serious illnesses - I mean the elderly and people at risk - because it is very rare that someone who has been vaccinated ends up in hospital."

Lutsar stressed that most of the people who are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus were unvaccinated.

"Vigilance must be maintained and vaccination should not take a summer vacation," she said.

Lutsar said the government's scientific advisory council met on Monday and advised that the government keep testing people arriving from abroad at the border.

"Especially if travel in the European Union is free from July 1, but people also go to third countries, then when they return, those who have not been vaccinated should definitely take the test and be isolated until the test results are known," she said.

Editor: Helen Wright

