Collegium Musicale and Maria Faust to perform at Copenhagen Jazz Festival

The top Estonian chamber choir Collegium Musicale will perform at the prestigious Copenhagen Jazz Festival in early July, where Maria Faust's 'Mary's Mass' will be performed.

Maria Faust's "Mary's Mass" will be performed at a concert at Brorson Church in Copenhagen on Saturday, July 3 at 9 p.m., where the composer herself will be on stage with the choir. The conductor is Endrik Üksvärav. In addition to Maria Faust (alto saxophone), Anders Banke (bass clarinet), Tomasz Dabrowsky (trumpet) and Peter Dahlgren (trombone) are involved as instrumentalists.

"Mary's Mass" is a sacred work by saxophonist and composer Maria Faust, written for the chamber choir Collegium Musicale and four instrumentalists. The premiere of the work was in Tallinn in August 2020, and in addition to the concert audience, it was broadcast live on ERR's classical radio. The work is being performed for the first time in Denmark.

The "Mary's Mass" is dedicated to victims of domestic violence and abuse - problems that affect individuals and families geographically, ethnically, racially.

The Copenhagen Jazz Festival 2021 will take place in an expanded form from July 1 to 24.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!