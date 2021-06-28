Tartu's Car-Free Avenue to bring temporary traffic changes

Tartu's Car-Free Avenue. Source: Maanus Kullamaa
Traffic diversions will be in place in the center of Tartu from July 4 while preparations for Car-Free Avenue are carried out and will remain in place until August 12.

From 9 July through 8 August, Car-Free Avenue will be returning to Tartu's Vabaduse puiestee. Preparations for the area will begin on July 4, and the road section from the Uueturu intersection to Kaarsild will be closed to traffic until August 12.

Traffic will be diverted via Narva mnt, to which bus lines 6, 7 and 13, and night lines 21 and 22 will also be temporarily rerouted. Buses will not be stop at Raeplats and Vabaduse puiestee stops during this time, the Palmihoone stop has been temporarily moved to Laia Street. Heading in the direction of the city center, busses from routes No. 7 and 13 will be stopping at the Vene stop.

The market building car park, Kaubamaja car park and the city library car park will remain open for cars. Local residents can access Poe Street via Ülikooli Street. Parking will be preserved for cars along Poe Street.

An additional parking space will be created for tourist buses at the two parking spaces next to the Magistri Street car park. For taxis, three stops will be created on Uueturu Street in the Kaubamaja car park, and three places will be created near the Magistri Street car park, at the Raeplats bus stop.

Information about traffic changes is provided via direct mails sent to the mailboxes of city residents and those living in the area.

Additional information on topics related to Car-Free Avenue: www.tartu.ee/autovabadus. Traffic information also reaches Waze and Google Maps through the Smart Road app.

Traffic information can be obtained from the Tartu City hotline 1789 and the e-mail address infokeskus@tartu.ee.

Editor: Helen Wright

