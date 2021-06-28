Health Board: 15 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Fifteen new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Monday.

In total, 2,180 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 0.7 percent. The 14-day infection rate is now 33.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Twelve cases were reported in Harju County and 11 of those were in Tallinn. There were also three cases in Ida-Viru County. There were no other cases recorded.

Thirty-four people are being treated in hospital and no cases were opened during the last day. The average age of patients is 68.

4,430 vaccinations were administered during the last day. So far, 553,388 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus and 422,945 people have finished the treatment cycle.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

