Klooga beach reconstruction hopes to bring back former glory

The first stage of work of the Klooga beach reconstruction has been completed. There are plans to build more playgrounds and expand the boardwalk area next summer.

At noon on Sunday, there were fewer people on Klooga beach than on the hottest days last week but there were still a lot of people on the deck chairs, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Decades have passed since the last days of glory for Klooga beach and its rebirth has been planned for approximately 10 years.

In March, when there was still snow on the ground, work began and construction has cost €341,000.

"Quite a lot is new. 1,300 square meters of boardwalks have been created, a playground and sports opportunities for residents. Our target group today is mainly our local population here in Klooga and Lääne-Harju municipality," Lääne-Harju municipality mayor Jaanus Saat said.

The mayor said that the first problems have been sold. "People with reduced mobility, as well as parents, cannot reach the water's edge with a pram. We will create roads that lead to the sea," Saat said.

Next year, another 800 square meters of boardwalks will be completed on the beach.

You can catch the train to Klooga from Tallinn's Balti jaam station and there are currently three trains a day. The municipality has started negotiations with Elron so that train traffic will be more frequent at least in summer.

