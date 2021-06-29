Health Board: 47 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Coronavirus rules. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Forty-seven new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

In total, 3,778 tests were analyzed and the positive shared was 1.2 percent. The 14-day average is 32.6 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 33.6 yesterday.

Twenty-one cases were reported in Harju County and 18 of those were in Tallinn. Ten cases were confirmed in Ida-Viru County, four each in Rapla and Lääne-Viru counties, two in Tartu County and one case each in Pärnu and Voru counties. Four cases had no information in the population register.

Twenty-three patients are being treated in hospital and one new case was opened overnight. The average age of patients is 68.

7,501 doses of vaccine were administered during the day, of which 1,943 were first doses.

So far, 555,306 people have been vaccinated and 429,094 people have finished the vaccination cycle. The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 51 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

