Tallinn's Lake Harku outdoor pool ready for swimmers

The pool at Lake Harku in Tallinn's Haabersti district. Source: Haabersti district government.
Swimming lanes have opened at Lake Harku in Tallinn's Haabersti district and will be open until the end of the summer.

The Haabersti district government organized the building of the 25-meter long outdoor pool by the beach of Lake Harku. The average water depth is 1.6 meters.

The pool has three swimming lanes with push walls attached to floating berths for convenient turning and is connected to the shore by a wooden bridge.

Along with the construction of a recreation area by Lake Harku, it is planned to build lighting and paved footpaths in the future.

The outdoor swimming pool is planned for seasonal use and the pool will be dismantled and moved during the winter.

Similiar outdoor swimming lanes have opened in Pirita River this summer.

In order for the use of the outdoor swimming pool by Lake Harku to be pleasant and safe, the rules for the use of the outdoor swimming pool must be followed:

• Children must be supervised to ensure their safety

• Swimming under the outdoor swimming pool structures is prohibited

• Alcohol, swimming drunk or bringing glass containers is not allowed 

• Pets are not allowed in the outdoor pool

• Swimming across the tracks is prohibited

• Jumping into the water from the side of the pool is not allowed, it is dangerous and disturbs other swimmers

• Keep right when swimming on the tracks

• Be friendly and considerate with other swimmers 

Editor: Helen Wright

Tallinn's Lake Harku outdoor pool ready for swimmers

