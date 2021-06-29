Freedom Square showing European Football Championship matches

This summer, it is possible to see live broadcasts of the European Football Championship on the outdoor screen of Vabaduse Square in Tallinn this summer.

The big screen will show all the thrills of the tournament and ERR Football Studio on the big screen.

On the days of the eighth and quarter-finals, the broadcasts start at 6:30 p.m., on the days of the semi-finals and finals the broadcasts start at 9:30 p.m.. The broadcasts are ending approximately at midnight.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vadim Belobrovtsev said the European Football Championship is undeniably one of the most important sporting events in the world this summer.

"Due to the limitations of the corona, football fans could not meet on the stadiums or in front of the TVs to watch the games together. Now the opportunities are reopening and next to the usual locations, this year there is an opportunity to take part in the big football event in the heart of Tallinn on Vabaduse Square, "said Belobrovtsev.

Kesklinna district mayor Monika Haukanõmm said it important that life and activities in the City Center are restored as soon as possible after the easing of corona restrictions.

She said: "In a period when the number of tourists visiting the city has decreased significantly, events aimed at Tallinn's residents play a key role. I invite everyone in the city center to enjoy the fun here, one of the important parts of which is the joint viewing of the European Football Championship on Freedom Square at the end of June and the beginning of July."

