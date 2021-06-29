Freedom Square showing European Football Championship matches

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The big screen in Freedom Square. Source: Tallinn City Government.
News

This summer, it is possible to see live broadcasts of the European Football Championship on the outdoor screen of Vabaduse Square in Tallinn this summer.

The big screen will show all the thrills of the tournament and ERR Football Studio on the big screen.

On the days of the eighth and quarter-finals, the broadcasts start at 6:30 p.m., on the days of the semi-finals and finals the broadcasts start at 9:30 p.m.. The broadcasts are ending approximately at midnight. 

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vadim Belobrovtsev said the European Football Championship is undeniably one of the most important sporting events in the world this summer.

"Due to the limitations of the corona, football fans could not meet on the stadiums or in front of the TVs to watch the games together. Now the opportunities are reopening and next to the usual locations, this year there is an opportunity to take part in the big football event in the heart of Tallinn on Vabaduse Square, "said Belobrovtsev.

Kesklinna district mayor Monika Haukanõmm said it important that life and activities in the City Center are restored as soon as possible after the easing of corona restrictions.

She said: "In a period when the number of tourists visiting the city has decreased significantly, events aimed at Tallinn's residents play a key role. I invite everyone in the city center to enjoy the fun here, one of the important parts of which is the joint viewing of the European Football Championship on Freedom Square at the end of June and the beginning of July."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:34

Bank of Estonia: Strong growth in bank deposits slowed in May

17:09

Freedom Square showing European Football Championship matches

16:46

Roadworks taking place in Tallinn's City Center throughout summer

16:05

Scientific council members confirm vaccines effective against Delta strain

15:39

Tallinn's Lake Harku outdoor pool ready for swimmers

15:07

SUME music festival takes place at Tallinn's Noblessner on July 2-3

14:37

Overview: How expensive is it to holiday in Estonia with a family?

14:05

Watch live: Estonia leads first UNSC cybersecurity open debate

13:46

EU ministers reach agreement on CAP reform package

13:39

Over 68,000 covid vaccine doses destroyed by heat Updated

13:14

Former Estonian Air employees abandon Nordica lawsuit

12:48

Volkswagen's Estonian subsidiary plans to hire 40 people by end of 2021

12:23

Tallinn Hospital procurement completed without contract

11:41

Teenagers face long wait to get vaccinated

11:13

Government delays giving €20 million to Tallinn Airport

10:57

Health Board: 47 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:12

Politico: Estonia likely to miss EU vaccination target

09:41

Statistics: Number of men taking paternity leave is rising

09:15

Kaljulaid promulgates ABIS cross-use of data law

08:35

Kaljulaid appointed first UN Global Advocate for women and children

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: