Kanepi out of Wimbledon, Kontaveit to play on Wednesday

Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi's Wimbledon tournament was limited to just the opening round Kanepi was defeated 4:6, 2:6 by Belarusian Liudmila Samsonova on Tuesday. Anett Kontaveit's match was postponed due to rain and the Estonian is set to play Czech Republic player Marketa Vondrousova on Wednesday afternoon.

Samsonova's defeat of Kanepi was the 22-year old Belarusian's first win on the main draw of Wimbledon and also just the second time the player has advanced from the opening round.

It took the Belarusian an hour to bounce Kanepi from the tournament. The Estonian fell behind 1:3 in the opening set and while she was able to equalize the set at 3:3, Samsonova realized a 6:4 set victory in the first. The Belarusian took a 4:0 lead in the second set and eventually finished with a 6:2 set and match victory.

Top Estonian player Anett Kontaveit saw her opening round match on Tuesday postponed due to rain in the area, the match will instead be played on Wednesday afternoon, weather permitting.

Kontaveit is ranked 25th in the world and will face Marketa Condrousova, who is ranked 42nd in the world. The two have faced off once before - the Czech Republic player defeated the Estonian in an indoor tournament in 2017.

Kontaveit has reached the third round in three of her previous Wimbledon appearances, Vondrousova has not advanced from the opening round so far in her career.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!