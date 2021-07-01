No solution found to increase vaccination uptake in Ida-Viru County

Coronavirus vaccinations taking place at Sõle Sports Center on April 3, 2021. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
A solution to encourage people living in Ida-Viru County to get vaccinated has not yet been found, experts said on Wednesday. The county has by far Estonia's lowest coverage rate.

Across Estonia, the average vaccination share is 51 percent but in Ida-Viru County only 34 percent of people are vaccinated.  

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, health specialists who visited Narva said solutions should still be sought, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

A small study showing interest in vaccination in Ida-Viru County shows that people prefer to be vaccinated by a family doctor.

"They see the ideal vaccination option as being through a family doctor who can arrange a medical examination and explain to them what the most appropriate vaccine is for them and all the ailments they have and help them decide," explained Jelena Rootamm-Valter, who compiled the study.  

Percentage of those individuals who have been vaccinated at least once by county and age group. Source: Health Board.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

