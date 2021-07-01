Health Board: 21 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

A "Stay Healthy!" sign at a bus stop in Narva, Ida-Viru County, Source: Helen Wright / ERR
Twenty-one new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday.

In total, 2,846 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 0.7 percent. The 14-day infection rate continues to fall and is 29.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There were eight new cases in Harju County and six of those were in Tallinn. Three cases each were reported in Rapla and Ida-Viru counties, two in Pärnu County and one each in Järva, Põlva and Tartu counties. Two cases had no information in the population register. There were no other cases confirmed,

Eighteen patients are being treated in hospital and three cases were opened during the last day. Six patients are being treated in intensive care and four are using ventilators.

In total, 8,861 vaccine doses were administered during the last day, of which 2,437 were first injections. So far, 559,904 people in Estonia have received a first dose of vaccine and 442,656 people have completed the cycle.

Vaccine coverage with at least one dose is 51.3 percent for adults, and 67.5 percent for those over 70.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

