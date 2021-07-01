670 children were born through assisted reproduction last year

According to the Estonian Medical Birth Register, 670 children were born in 2020 through assisted reproduction, which totals 5 percent of all births.

3,004 infertility treatment cycles were performed in Estonia in 2020, which is 7 percent less than a year earlier.

The use of infertility treatment decreased the most - by 23 percent - among those aged 41 and older. This is an age group that has to pay for infertility treatment, under 40 treatment is free. Nearly half of the cycles (1,208) were performed among people 34 years old and younger. Abnormalities and side effects during assisted reproduction occurred in the cases of five women.

"Frozen embryo transfer (FET) was the most commonly used method of infertility treatment in 2020. Sperm injection into the egg (ICSI) method - 32 percent - is used to treat more severe male infertility. FET and ICSI are the most commonly used methods in all age groups," Julia Šved-Pantelejeva, an analyst at the Department of Health Statistics of the National Institute for Health Development (NIHD), said.

In Vitro Fertilization or IVF, was used less, which is considered to be the most effective treatment for infertility.

In 2020, one embryo was most often transplanted in one procedure. Compared to the previous year, the number of two-embryo transplant procedures has decreased by 21 percent and three embryos were transplanted 30 percent less. The number of embryos or zygotes used for transplantation in 2020 decreased by more than a tenth compared to the previous year.

The use of infertility treatment decreased, but the Estonian Health Insurance Fund's costs for infertility treatment increased. According to the EHIF, the total of medical bills for infertility treatment services in 2020 was €2.85 million, which is almost 3 percent more than in 2019, while in 2020, according to the EHIF, the number of treatment cases increased by 8 percent. According to the list of health care services of the EHIF, the maximum price for in vitro fertilization has remained at the same level, which is €459.

