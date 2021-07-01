Mahatma Gandhi monument to be erected in Tallinn's Mustamäe

A three-meter-high memorial to Indian national hero Mahatma Gandhi will be erected in Mustamäe in Tallinn this autumn. The bronze sculpture will be constructed in India and sent to Estonia.

The statue's Gandhi's figure will be about two meters high and will be placed on a granite base near TalTech. In total, the monument will be about three meters high.

"The completion of the statue is estimated for September-October, which coincides beautifully with Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, which is October 2," said Andreas Saluste, deputy Head of the Tallinn Environment and Public Utilities Board.

The memorial was presented to Estonia by the Republic of India in 2019 on the 150th anniversary of Gandhi's birth.

"The acceptance of this gift was very well received in New Delhi. It promoted our relations and the strongest sign was an announcement at the end of 2020 that the Republic of India will open an embassy in Tallinn, the only one in the Baltics," explained Mart Luik, business director of Tallinn Strategy Center, who previously worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

India has donated Gandhi monuments to several countries.

--

