Swimming not recommended at Pirita Beach due to suspected algae blooms

The Health Board has advised against swimming at Pirita Beach due to the suspected spread of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, in the water. A purple flag is currently flying at the beach in Tallinn.

"Now it is not wise to swim or bathe at Pirita Beach because in accordance with the Health Board's initial info blue-green algae may be growing on the beach. The purple flag is flying on Pirita Beach which means that there is pollution in the water, for example, blue-green algae, and it is not recommended to go swimming," said Pirita Council Edler Tõnis Liinat.

If blue-green algae is spreading on Pirita Beach will become clear after an analysis by the Health Board. Water samples were taken on Thursday.

The algae are poisonous and can be dangerous to people's health. Children and people with sensitive health issues should not bathe. Dogs are not allowed on the Pirita bathing beach.

However, if people do decide to go in the water, they should wash the water off after bathing and avoid swallowing seawater.

