Listen: NOËP unveils track for U-20 and U-23 European championships

On Thursday, Andres Kõpper, also known as NOËP, released "I Get Up", the official track for the under-20s and under-23s European championships to be held in Estonia on two successive weekends.

"My desire was to write something that would motivate but also get people going," Kõpper said, adding that he tested multiple ideas before landing on the released track. "Many of them felt too emotional, 'I Get Up' was also emotional but just the right amount."

Taavi Esperk, head organizer of the two European championships events in Kadriorg, said having an official track for a competition of this level is quite rare. "We are glad to introduce NOËP to the foreign sports audience, both on location and via broadcast," Esperk said.

The under-23s European championships will take place on Tallinn's Kadriorg Stadium on 8-11 July, followed by the under-20s championships a week later.