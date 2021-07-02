Sõru Sound music festival announces more artists, DJs

Sõru Sound, a contemporary music festival taking place at the southern tip of Hiiumaa, has announced the last part of the live artists and DJs performing at this summer's party.

Umru, an international player in the hyperpop scene, will perform at the festival in Sõru Harbor. Umru, who moved from Estonia to New York years ago and has produced songs for Charlie XCX, Dorian Electra and Tommy Cash, among others, will make a live program at the festival with the Swedish hyperpop star AJ Simons and will also perform with a DJ set.

The audience will get to hear new material from Florian Wahl, deep house artist Neuronphase and domestic electronic music pioneer Hypnosaurus.

Estonian deep house musician Ajukaja will play a set of fresh party songs.

Teen rapper Lil Till and Lukamon, who mix hip-hop with space-soul, will represent new wave rap.

Henri Hütt and Algorütmid, experimental electronic musicians, will perform with experiential performance "Esmeralda" and Ruutu Poiss, who has released the album "Palav aed", with an installation-size vision of his new music.

Sõru Sound's DJs include DJ Muscut, DJ Julius (Dirty Keys), Heivi S, Cool DJ Pinball, $ trada, N8, Tsantser, Lill Slim, Kaarel Valter and Johann 3000.

 

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Sõru Sound music festival announces more artists, DJs

