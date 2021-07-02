Gallery: Laaneots House wins concrete building of the year award 2020

Laaneots House. Source: Tõnu Tunnel/Eesti betooniühing
On Thursday (July 1), the Estonian Concrete Association announced the winners of the "Concrete Building of the Year 2020" competition. The main prize went to Laaneots House in Harju County, whose architect is Joel Kopli (KUU Arhitektid).

According to the jury, Laaneots house is a building where concrete has been treated delicately and professionally.

"The building blends into the landscape, creating a complete living environment. The exterior surfaces have black wooden board and white concrete in a playful dialogue. Both materials have a similar surface profile. Concrete is at the forefront of the interior. Due to its neutral color and rough nature, concrete beautifully emphasizes other materials," the jury said.

The special study and accommodation building of the Narva Study Center of the Academy of Internal Affairs and the Narva College of the University of Tartu, the apartment building of Toom-Kuninga 15 in Tallinn, and the reconstruction of the convent building of the Narva Castle also received special awards.

The special award of the magazine "Ehitaja" was received by the Sillamäe city government for Sillamäe beach promenade. The special award of the Estonian Association of Civil Engineers was received by the designer of the apartment building Tower Pikoprojekt OÜ.

The jury of the Concrete Construction of the Year 2020 competition included representatives from Estonian construction associations: Maarja Kask from the Estonian Architects' Association, Johannes Pello from the Estonian Concrete Association, Indrek Peterson from the Estonian Construction Association, Heiki Meos from the Estonian Construction Association, Johann-Aksel Tarbe from the Estonian Construction Consulting Association.

The jury also included Aadu Kana, as well as representatives of construction journalists Eva Kiisler (editor-in-chief of Ehitaja magazine), Liivi Tamm (editor-in-chief of EhitusEST magazine), and Finnish architect Maritta Koivisto (editor-in-chief of Betoni magazine).

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

