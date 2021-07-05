Interest for vaccination without registration milder than expected

More than 400 people without registered vaccination appointments got inoculated against COVID-19 at the Tartu Vaccination Center over the weekend. While the vaccination drive lasted three hours on Saturday, the clinic extended the period on Sunday. Due to low interest, the center will only operate on four days this week.

In Tartu, the interest for vaccinations without prior registration ended up milder than expected. 130 people received an injection during the three-hour period on Saturday and since people cannot gather to the center in masses, the clinic extended the working time from three hours to eight for Sunday, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Sunday.

"We thought for some reason that perhaps there would be so many of these people that we just could not manage. That was the reason for us putting a concrete limit to see how and what kind of interest there is. If we look at it [on Sunday], there could be even more. We have enough capacity," Tartu Vaccination Center coordinator Tiina Teder.

Nearly 270 people had received their first dose by 4 p.m. Sunday. Many elderly people who came to get vaccinated said they heard about the opportunity on the radio. Some also noted they were doubtful about vaccinations at first.

Still, since there was not much interest, the center, which initially aimed to inoculate people throughout the summer, will be closed on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

"We have put the days together, as it were, for us to have really intensive work and not just us opening doors and not having anything to do. The current times, which we planned as first doses are partly not booked from Sunday," Teder noted.

She added that the center is mulling the idea of serving all people in a live queue going forward.

