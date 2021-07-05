Intsikurmu Music Festival announces program

The Intsikurmu Festival in Põlva on August 6 and 7 announced most of the program and will bring a diverse line-up of both domestic and foreign artists to the stage.

Among others, Paul Oja, who has gained recognition as part of the rap groups Toe Tag and Genka / Paul Oja, will perform. Fresh music can also be heard from the ensemble Mahavok, who will give one of its few concerts this summer in Põlva.

In addition, Egert Milder, Very Cool People (LV), KiROT, Juur, Maris Pihlap, The Holy (FI), Argo Vals and Karl Petti, The Boondocks, Afrodelic (LT), Cätlyn Mägi , THE, FVLRCRM (SK) will performance.

The full schedule of the festival is available on the Intsikurmu website.

The organizer of the festival Silver Roostik, said that this year's program is very diverse and should also appeal to the more demanding festival visitors.

"In addition, we have some surprises in store and we will announce them to the public as soon as agreements with the artists have been made," Roostik said. In addition to a diverse music program, there will be Lastekurmu, a chess corner, exciting performances and a street food.

Only two-day tickets can be purchased for the festival this year, and there are a little less than 1,500 of them on sale.

