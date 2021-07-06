Health Board: 50 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Fifty new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

In total, 2,890 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 1.7 percent. The 14-day average is 30.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, a small rise from 29.5 yesterday.

There were 28 cases in Harju County and 24 of those were in Tallinn. Seven cases were confirmed in Ida-Viru County, four each in Tartu and Valga counties, two each in Rapla and Parnu counties and one each in Hiiu, Saare and Võru counties. There were two cases with no information in the population register.

Nineteen people are being treated in hospital and five new cases were opened in the last 24 hours. The patients' average age is 61.

Yesterday, 4,622 vaccination were administered. In total, 569,852 have been vaccinated with at least one dose. So far, 52.1 percent of adults have been vaccinated.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

