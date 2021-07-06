Pärnu's new beach promenade proving popular with tourists

Pärnu Beach promenade. Source: Pärnu Council.
Pärnu's renovated promenade is proving popular with holidaymakers, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Monday.

The promenade in Estonia's summer capital was built in 2006 and has been given a new look this year. There are now more opportunities to sit and relax or visit a cafe.

However, due to coronavirus, the majority of people are visiting at the weekend, AK reported.

"There are fewer people. Otherwise, the look is top-notch. It is beautiful, yes. But it has been beautiful here for many years. We like it," said Toomas and Jetzika, who often visit Pärnu.

 

"I really like it. And the new booths, they used to be so ugly here. And in the evenings the lights are on and the music is playing here. It already feels like it is in Greece or somewhere around there," visitor Sirje said. 

Editor: Helen Wright

Pärnu's new beach promenade proving popular with tourists

