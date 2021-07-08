Watch LIVE: Under-23s European championships at Kadriorg Stadium

Starting Thursday, the under-23s European championships will take place at Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn. Estonia is represented by 21 athletes in the competition, which will bring more than 1,000 athletes to Estonia. The broadcast will begin at 10 a.m.

While preparations for the under-20s European championships have already been in process for more than two years, the European Athletics Association confirmed Estonia as the replacement host for the under-23s European championships in late May.

The competition will span four days and will see athletes such as 2019 world silver medal Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh duel with Belarusian jumper Karyna Demidik. Kristjan Čeh is likely to crush the under-23s European championship record in the discus throw and Polish runner Pia Skrzyszowska and French runner Cyrena Samba-Mayela are set to put on a show in the women's 100 m hurdles.

In addition to the flashy names from Europe, many Estonians are also looking to achieve great results and maybe even snatch a medal or two.

Sprinter Karl Erik Nazarov is one of the leaders of the Estonian squad and has enjoyed success in the first half of 2021, reaching the 60 m final at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in March.

Alongside Nazarov is long jumper Lishanna Ilves, for example, who rose up the Estonian recordbook earlier in June, when her result of 6.66 put her at third all-time. That is not to mention high jumper Lilian Turban and pole jumper Marleen Mülla, who are all looking to take a jump in development during the highly competitive competitions this weekend.

ERR's sports portal will broadcast the event with some of the broadcast also available on ETV and ETV2. The schedule can be found on the right column of the sports portal's page.

Find more info, such as the timetable and entry lists, here. Tickets are available here.

Broadcast schedule:

  • Thursday, July 8
    • 10 a.m.
    • 4.25 p.m.
    • 6 p.m. (ETV2)

  • Friday, July 9
    • 9.30 a.m.
    • 3 p.m.
    • 5 p.m. (ETV)
    • 6.30 p.m. (ETV2)

  • Saturday, July 10
    • 10 a.m.
    • 4 p.m. (ETV)
    • 6.30 p.m. (ETV2)

  • Sunday, July 11
    • 9.40 a.m.
    • 4 p.m. (ETV)
    • 6.30 p.m. (ETV2)

