Health Board: 64 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

Sixty-four new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past twenty-four hours in Estonia, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. No deaths relating to the virus have been reported during that time.

Estonia's new coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 39.3, with 1.3 percent of primary coronavirus tests returning positive during that time.

Regional breakdown

New cases were reported in nine of Estonia's 15 counties, namely: Harju County, which posted 26, 22 of them in Tallinn and Pärnu County (10), Tartu County (eight), Ida-Viru County (six), Jõgeva County (three), Rapla and Võru counties (two each) and Lääne and Valga counties (one each).

Additionally, five cases were reported among individuals who had not place of residence associated with them in the population registry, which the board uses in compiling its daily figures.

Testing, hospitalization and vaccinations

4,665 coronavirus tests were analyzed in Estonia in the past 24 hours, of which 64 returned positive – a positive rate of 1.4 percent.

Twenty people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, while new case files were opened up at hospitals in the past day, the board says.

The average age of hospitalized patients is 64, and the bulk of the hospitalized (14 people) are aged over 60.

6,631 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the past day, with 580,434 people in Estonia now having been vaccinated at least once. 487,108 of these people have completed the vaccination course, i.e. received two shots with most manufacturers' products (save for the Janssen vaccine which is a one-shot inoculation).

A total of 67.9 percent of people aged 70 and over have been vaccinated, while the rate per county in this age group is over 60 percent in all cases except for Ida-Viru County, where it is lower.

More detailed information to follow.

