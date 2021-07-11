Health Board: 27 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

Twenty-seven new coronavirus cases have been recorded across Estonia over the past twenty-four hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. No deaths have been reported relating to the virus, over that time.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 39.3, with 1.3 percent of primary COVID-19 tests returning positive over that time. Both these figures are unchanged from yesterday, Saturday.

Harju County, the most populous region of the country, returned the most cases at 17, with the bulk of these (15) coming in Tallinn.

The remaining ten were distributed among Järva County (three cases) and Lääne, Pärnu, Põlva, Valga and Viljandi counties (one case each), along with two cases found in individuals who have no place of residence associated with them in the population registry, the source the Health Board uses in compiling its data.

No cases were reported in the other eight of Estonia's 15 counties.

2,766 primary coronavirus test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, with 27 of them (one percent) returning positive.

Four new COVID-19 cases were opened in hospitals over the same time-frame, and 23 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

The average age of those hospitalized is 65, while the bulk of them (16) are over 60.

3,273 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people in Estonia vaccinated to 581,988, with 489,297 of these having received two doses, i.e. completed the course.

Vaccination coverage of the over 70s is 68 percent nationwide, and over 60 percent for each of Estonia's 15 counties, with the exception of Ida-Viru County, which lags behind.

More detailed information is available from the koroonakaart site here.

